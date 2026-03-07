India Vs England T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final In Mumbai Sets New Global Streaming Record With 619 Million Views

India vs England at the iconic Wankhede in the T20 WC semi-final |

Mumbai, March 7: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England has created history not just on the field but also online. The high-voltage match broke several digital viewership records and became one of the most-watched cricket matches in history across streaming and television platforms.

Record-Breaking Streaming Numbers

India's streaming platform JioHotstar recorded a massive 65.2 million concurrent viewers during the match. This is the highest number of people watching a live event at the same time on any digital platform in the world.

The match also received 619 million views on JioHotstar, making it the most-streamed T20 International match in history. This record surpassed the previous mark of 533 million views, which was set during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

High-Scoring Thriller

The thrilling semi-final witnessed 499 runs from both sides which attracted huge attention from cricket fans around the world. The march recorded a global peak concurrent viewership of more than 65 million across platforms.

When television and digital numbers were combined, the match reached over 320 million viewers worldwide. The total watch time crossed 23 billion minutes, making it the most-watched T20 International match ever.

ICC Chairman Reacts

ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised the response from cricket fans and the efforts made to make the tournament easily accessible to viewers and the fans across the world.

He said that it was encouraging to see millions of fans coming together to watch the game. According to him, the record numbers show the passion of cricket supporters and also highlight how the sport is becoming more accessible and engaging for audiences across the world.