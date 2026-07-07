India Vs England 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Nottingham? Check Weather Forecast For Trent Bridge | X

Nottingham, July 7: Team India will be looking to level the series when they take on England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. After the opening match was washed out and England won the second T20I in Manchester, Shreyas Iyer's side trails 1-0 in the five-match series and needs a win to stay in contention.

Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to retain his place despite a modest debut while India may consider adding an extra fast bowler after Ravi Bishnoi's expensive spell in the previous match. England, led by Harry Brook, have retained the same playing XI that secured victory in Manchester.

Trent Bridge is known for producing high-scoring T20 games because of its batting-friendly pitch and short boundaries. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards if conditions remain favourable.

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Nottingham Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Nottingham is promising with only a slight chance of rain during the match. Temperatures are expected to remain between 18 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies and a light breeze. Barring any unexpected changes, the conditions are expected to allow a full, uninterrupted match at Trent Bridge.