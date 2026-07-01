India Vs England 1st T20I: Rain Threat Looms Over Series Opener; Check Weather Forecast In Durham | X

Durham, July 1: India and England will begin their five-match T20I series at the Banks Homes Riverside in Durham on Wednesday, with rain likely to have a say in the opening match. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first.

The fans will be a little disappointed as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been denied a chance to make his historic debut for the Indian Cricket Team in the first match of the five-match series against England.

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Rain Likely During Match Hours

According to the UK Met Office, Durham is expected to remain cloudy with showers likely later in the day. While no severe weather warnings have been issued, rain is forecast during the evening when the match is scheduled to be played.

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There is a possibility of several interruptions if showers arrive during play. Match officials have additional time available to accommodate weather delays before any reduction in overs is considered.

DLS Rules If Weather Disrupts Play

If rain results in a shortened contest, both teams must bat at least five overs each for a result to be declared. Should play be interrupted during the second innings after the five-over mark, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to revise the target.

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If persistent rain prevents five overs per side from being completed, the match will be declared a washout.

Fans Hope For Uninterrupted Opener

Despite the possibility of rain, the forecast does not indicate any severe weather alerts. Fans will be hoping the opening T20I match between India and England proceeds without disruptions.