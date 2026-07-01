IND Vs ENG 1st T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins, Opts To Bat First In Durham; No Debut For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Durham, July 1: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening clash of the five-match T20I series against England in Durham on Wednesday.
Shreyas Iyer informed in the interview with Ravi Shastri and said, "Ireland series is history. Pretty decent amount of grass on the wicket. Can't predict how it's going to play, but definitely the intent is going to be high. Going with three spinners."
The fans will have to wait a little bit longer to witness the young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut for the senior Indian cricket team in the series against England.
Playing XI
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Harry Brook (Captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Squads:
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi