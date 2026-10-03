India Vs Brazil: Vinicius Jr Starts As Playing XIs Announced For Historic International Friendly In Kolkata | X

India and Brazil are set to face each other in a historic international football friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan which is popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The match marks the first-ever senior men's international meeting between the two nations and the first time Brazil's senior men's team is playing an official international match on Indian soil.

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The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST (11 AM BRT). Football fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Aath, which will offer Bengali commentary. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

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Brazil, five-time FIFA World Cup champions and ranked fifth in the world, will face an Indian side currently ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings. The contest brings together two teams with a significant difference in international football rankings, making it a major occasion for Indian football.

India head into the match after securing an encouraging 1-1 draw against Panama last week. The friendly against Brazil gives the Indian players an opportunity to test themselves against one of the most recognised teams in world football and gain valuable international experience.

India vs Brazil: Confirmed Playing XIs

India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the home side, with Apuia and Sahal Abdul Samad featuring in midfield. Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan will form the attacking lineup.

India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (C, GK), Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Brazil have named Pedro Morisco as their goalkeeper, with Marquinhos leading the side as captain. The visitors will also feature young attacking talents Estevao and Vinícius Júnior, along with Pedro up front.

Brazil Starting XI: Pedro Morisco (GK), Matheuzinho, Marquinhos (C), Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Danilo, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Bontempo, Estêvão, Pedro and Vinícius Júnior.

The historic fixture is expected to draw significant attention from football fans with Indian supporters getting the opportunity to watch the national team take on one of the biggest names in international football on home soil.