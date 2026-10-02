India vs Brazil Football Friendly: Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

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India are set to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a much-anticipated international friendly on Saturday, October 3, with football fans across the country preparing for a historic night at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The fixture will mark the first senior men's international meeting between India and Brazil. Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, making them the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992.

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India vs Brazil: When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Brazil friendly will be played on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Brazil's visit forms part of their international friendly schedule, while India are in the middle of a challenging international window that also includes matches against Panama and Uruguay. Following the Brazil clash, India will face Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6.

Where to watch India vs Brazil live on TV?

Football fans in India can watch the India vs Brazil friendly live on the Sony Sports Network. The broadcast deal covers India's international friendlies against Brazil, Panama and Uruguay during this international window.

Where to watch India vs Brazil live online?

The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. SonyLIV has listed India vs Brazil among its upcoming football broadcasts. Fans planning to watch the match online should check the SonyLIV platform for the applicable subscription and streaming requirements before kick-off.

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India vs Brazil: Why is the match historic?

The fixture is being billed as a landmark occasion for Indian football. According to the All India Football Federation, Brazil's visit will give the Indian team an opportunity to test themselves against one of the most successful national teams in international football. Brazil have won the FIFA World Cup five times.

The match will also bring Brazil's star-studded squad to Kolkata, with players such as Vinicius Junior among the names associated with the Selecao squad for the international window. Brazil arrived in India after their fixtures against Australia.

For India, the encounter represents another major test under head coach Khalid Jamil as the Blue Tigers take on three teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup during this international window. With the match just around the corner, fans in India will be able to watch the Blue Tigers take on Brazil live from Kolkata in one of the most high-profile international football fixtures hosted in the country.