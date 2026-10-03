India Vs Brazil: Samuel Lino Scores To Extend Visitors' Lead To 3-0 In Kolkata Friendly; VIDEO | X

Brazil extended their lead against India to 3-0 in the international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Samuel Lino was credited with the third goal in the 58th minute

Brazil continued to dominate India in their historic international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday. Samuel Lino scored Brazil's third goal to extend the visitors' lead to 3-0, adding to the two goals scored in the first half.

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Brazil opened the scoring in the 28th minute through young forward Estêvão. The Brazilian attacker found the net with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box after receiving a pass from Matheuzinho. His finish gave the visitors a 1-0 lead and put the Indian defence under pressure.

Pedro doubled Brazil's advantage in the 42nd minute. Estêvão turned provider this time, delivering a through ball that allowed Pedro to find the back of the net with a right-footed shot. Brazil went into the break with a 2-0 lead after controlling much of the first-half action.

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Samuel Lino then scored Brazil's third goal in the 58th minute, further increasing the visitors' advantage. The goal added to India's challenge as the home side looked to respond against a team featuring several international stars.

The match holds special significance for Indian football as it marks the first-ever senior men's international meeting between India and Brazil. It is also Brazil's first senior international match on Indian soil. The five-time FIFA World Cup champions, ranked fifth in the world, are facing an Indian side ranked 138th.

India entered the historic contest after earning a 1-1 draw against Panama last week. Playing against Brazil in front of the home crowd in Kolkata offers the Indian team valuable experience against one of world football's most successful national sides.

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The goal further increased the pressure on the Indian defence as Brazil continued to control the match against the hosts.