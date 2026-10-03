IND Vs BRA: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Attends India Vs Brazil Blockbuster At Salt Lake Stadium

Suvendu Adhikari at Salt Lake Stadium for IND vs BRA friendly | Image Credit: X/IANS

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended the much-anticipated India vs Brazil international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, October 3. The Chief Minister joined thousands of football fans at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as India took on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a landmark fixture.

The fixture marked the first senior men's international meeting between India and Brazil on Indian soil. Brazil arrived in Kolkata with a star-studded squad, with the five-time world champions providing India with an opportunity to face one of international football's most decorated teams.

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The match also saw extensive security arrangements around the stadium and across Kolkata. Around 2,500 police personnel, 20 IPS officers and central forces on reserve were deployed as authorities prepared for a large crowd and a high-profile sporting event.

The heightened security followed the chaos witnessed at the same venue during Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata in December 2025. Authorities introduced several measures for the Brazil fixture, including numbered seating and tighter entry procedures, while the state administration closely monitored the preparations.

With Adhikari in attendance, the India-Brazil clash became another major football occasion hosted at one of India's most iconic football venues, with the Salt Lake Stadium packed for the historic international friendly.