IND Vs BRA: Brazil Takes 2-0 Lead After Estevao, Pedro Score In First Half | VIDEO

Brazil raced into a 2-0 lead against India in the first half of their international friendly in Kolkata, with Estevao and Pedro finding the net. Chelsea forward Estevao opened the scoring with a powerful left-footed strike before turning provider for Pedro's goal just minutes later.

The Chelsea forward then unleashed a left-footed shot towards the Indian goal, with Gurpreet positioned well to make the save. However, the power behind the effort proved too much as the ball deflected off the goalkeeper's hand and continued into the back of the net.

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Estevao Breaks Deadlock Against India

Estevao received the ball in a wide position on the right before making his way towards the edge of the box. The Chelsea forward then unleashed a powerful left-footed effort, with India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu getting a hand to the shot but unable to prevent it from finding the back of the net.

The strike gave Brazil the lead and showcased Estevao's attacking quality as he created space before firing towards goal. Despite Gurpreet being well positioned, the power of the effort saw the ball deflect off his hand and into the net.

Brazil doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute, with Estevao once again at the heart of the attack. The youngster produced a lovely through ball into the box for Pedro, who had enough time to take a shot before finding the back of the net.

Pedro's effort also proved difficult for Gurpreet to keep out, with the ball hitting his right glove before continuing into the goal. The goalkeeper will feel he could have done better with the attempt, but Brazil had already established a comfortable advantage heading into the interval.

The second goal also highlighted Estevao's influence on the first half, with the Chelsea forward contributing both a goal and an assist. Brazil's attacking quality has given India plenty to deal with as the hosts head into the second half trailing 2-0.