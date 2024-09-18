 India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Chennai Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record & Pitch Status: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Chepauk?
Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
The Indian home cricket season is all set to get underway with the home team facing Bangladesh in the upcoming two-Test series in Chennai on September 19.

India will be facing a stiff challenge in Bangladesh, who recently made history by registering their first-ever Test series win in Pakistan by whitewashing them 2-0.

India however, haven't tasted defeat on home soil in over a decade and have a 40-4 win-loss record in Tests here since 2014.

Head-to-Head record

On top of that, India also have a 11-0 record against Bangladesh in Test cricket. The Bangla Tigers therefore, will be eyeing their first win in the format here when the two teams meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk on Thursday.

Weather Forecast

Rain might play spoilsport on the first-two days with 46% chances of evening showers. The conditions on Thursday and Friday will remain cloudy which should assist the fast bowlers with swing.

There is no rain prediction on the remaining three days of the Test match if it lasts the distance. The temperature will hover between 33-36 degrees Celsius on all five days.

AccuWeather

Pitch Report

The Chepauk pitch always offers more assistance to the spin bowlers right from the first session. The red-soil wicket is expected to behave the same way in the series-opening match between India and Bangladesh.

Pacers and seamers will get some bounce and movement with the new ball as their is some grass on it but once it wears out, the conditions will change in favour of the slower bowlers.

The track in general should be a low and slow wicket with a good amount of turn from Day 1.

IND & BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

