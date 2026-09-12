India Vs Afghanistan T20I: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Major Roads To Be Affected From 2 PM - Check Diversion Details

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Delhi could see significant traffic disruptions on Sunday as heightened security and movement arrangements take effect across parts of the capital. Several major roads are expected to face restrictions from 2 pm, with commuters being advised to plan ahead as authorities prepare for increased movement linked to the India vs Afghanistan T20I and the broader security environment around the BRICS Summit.

Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory

Traffic restrictions, diversions and traffic management measures will be implemented in and around the stadium area from 2 pm onwards. The measures are aimed at managing the expected increase in vehicular movement during the arrival and dispersal of spectators.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions or diversions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg between 2 pm and 11.45 pm. The movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg. Commuters travelling through central Delhi have been advised to factor in possible delays and use alternate routes wherever feasible.

Delhi Traffic Police had earlier requested for a postponement of the game citing the extra security deployed during the BRICS Summit.

The September 13 fixture will be the first T20I of India's three-match series against Afghanistan in Delhi. The remaining two matches are scheduled for September 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the DDCA now confirming that there will be no postponement, the India-Afghanistan series will begin as originally scheduled.