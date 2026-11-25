India U19 Asia Cup Heroes Aaryavir Sehwag, Mohit Ulva Enter IPL 2027 Auction | X

India Under-19 Asia Cup-winning stars Aaryavir Sehwag and Mohit Ulva have registered for the IPL 2027 auction after their impressive performances in the tournament, as per reports from Cricbuzz. Both youngsters were part of India's title-winning campaign in Oman, where the team defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final.

Aaryavir, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, had a memorable tournament with the bat. He finished as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches and was named Player of the Tournament. The young opener also scored 58 runs in the final against Pakistan, playing an important role in India's successful chase.

Mohit Ulva, meanwhile, became one of the heroes of the final. With India struggling at 252/8 while chasing 338 runs, Mohit helped bring the team back into the contest. He remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls and hit the winning boundary off the final delivery to seal India's title victory.

Both players have reportedly kept their base price at ₹30 lakh for the IPL 2027 auction. Their names feature in the registered players' longlist, but their entry into the final auction will depend on whether franchises show interest in them.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. It will be an important opportunity for the two young cricketers to take another step in their careers and possibly earn their first IPL contract.