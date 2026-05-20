India U18 Women Sign Off With Emphatic 4-1 Win Over Australia U18 In The Final Match Of The Series | file photo

Bhopal: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team produced a dominant display to defeat Australia U18 Women’s Team 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia took the lead early in the first quarter through Aurora Kovacevich (8’), putting the visitors ahead. India, however, responded quickly with captain Sweety Kujur (13’) scoring the equaliser before the end of the opening quarter.

The hosts continued their momentum in the second quarter and took the lead when Diya (25’) found the back of the net to give India a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime.

Read Also Hockey India Sub-Junior Camp Rocked As Support Staff Member Removed Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

India maintained control in the second half and extended their lead in the third quarter through Priyanka Minz (44’). Nausheen Naz (50’) then added another goal in the final quarter to cap off a dominant win for the hosts.

The victory marked a strong finish for the Indian team in a hard-fought series, preparing them well for the U18 Asia Cup beginning later this month in Japan.

Australia won the four-match series, which was part of an exposure tour, 3-1.