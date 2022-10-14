India to go to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Report

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Skipper Babar Azam at toss during the Asia Cup match |

Amid the news of Pakistan hosting the 2023 Asia Cup, the board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) has also mentioned that it is on the agenda, but only if governments say ‘yes’ to that. However, the BCCI has denied any bilateral series against Pakistan in their future tour plan (FTP).

India last played Pakistan in the Asia Cup in 2008, when MS Dhoni's team lost in the finals. Whereas, Pakistan toured India in 2013 and played three ODIs and two T20Is under Misbah-ul-Haq's leadership.

No bilateral series between India and Pakistan till 2027

Since 2013, both of them have played each other during multi-nation or ICC events. It is now possible that both archrivals will face each other during multinational tournaments in Pakistan and India.

The match between India and Pakistan was either seen in the Asia Cup, the World Cup, or any multinational tournament held in a different location.

In another development, both the teams will not play any bilateral series between 2023 and 2027. In the FTP for the next four cycles shared with all cricketing countries, the board has kept those columns blank regarding any bilateral games with Pakistan. India, looking at the response to West Indies and New Zealand matches, will play five T20Is at home against them.

Tour only if government permits

However, India's visit to a neighbouring country will be subject to central government approval. The Cricbuzz report mentions that BCCI officials are not involved too much in the issue. But, the important part of this is that BCCI secretary Jay Shah is president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

A BCCI official also claimed, "It will be subject to the clearance of the government of India as always." If the government doesn’t allow that to happen, another alternative for the mega event will be the UAE, like it was organised earlier this year, but India's visit to Pakistan is definitely on the agenda of the BCCI as of now.

During the Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan met each other twice in a twenty-over competition, winning a game each. Both matches were played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dubai had got a heavy response and they were playing in a jam-packed stadium.

Now, Rohit Sharma's India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face off in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia in their respective opening fixtures at the MCG, Melbourne, on October 23.