India To Face Panama In Bengaluru Friendly Ahead Of Brazil Clash | X - IndianFootball

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been chosen as the venue for the Indian senior men's team's international friendly against Panama on September 26, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the same venue.

Panama challenge awaits India

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the game.

It will be India's first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on the five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

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Bengaluru's football history

Bengaluru has previously witnessed India record a victory over a high-ranked opposition when the Blue Tigers won 1-0 against the United Arab Emirates (ranked 54 places above India) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Twenty-five years later, the city will once again host India against a highly ranked opponent.

NA Haris, vice president, AIFF, and president of Karnataka State Football Association, said, "Bengaluru has always had a special relationship with Indian football, and the atmosphere during the 2023 SAFF Championship, culminating in India lifting the title here, demonstrated the city's passion and support for the national team."

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AIFF welcomes fixture

"Hosting another international match against a high-quality World Cup nation like Panama is a grand occasion for the city and an opportunity for football fans across Karnataka to come together and support the Blue Tigers once again.

"We are confident that Bengaluru will create another memorable atmosphere for the team," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)