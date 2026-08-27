CIA Chief Warned Russia Against Attacking NATO During Secret Moscow Visit: Report | X

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe warned Russia against attacking NATO member states during a secretive visit to Moscow this week amid US intelligence assessments that Moscow could seek to test the military alliance, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Ratcliffe also raised Iran during the visit, warning Russia of additional sanctions if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened to shipping traffic, the people told CBS News.

The visit, Ratcliffe's first known trip to Russia as CIA director, came to light on Tuesday after a US Air Force jet was spotted arriving at a Moscow airport and a diplomatic motorcade was seen moving through the city.

Ukraine was informed that a US delegation would travel to Moscow and was asked to refrain from strikes for the duration of the visit, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

Trump Calls Moscow Visit 'Semi-Routine'

The CIA declined to comment on the reasons for Ratcliffe's visit.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the Moscow trip in an interview with radio host Glenn Beck on Wednesday but said it was not related to Iran or Russian intentions to test NATO.

Trump described it as a "semi-routine" trip and said "something may come out of" Ratcliffe's visit, pointing to his efforts to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials but did not meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, Peskov dismissed media reports about the purpose of Ratcliffe's trip.

"A lot of such scare stories are being published right now. Of course, they have nothing to do with reality," Peskov said, adding that Russia "is facing a very aggressive policy towards itself from European countries."

US Intelligence Warns Russia Could Test NATO

Recent US intelligence assessments indicate that Putin could be willing to authorise provocative actions on NATO territory, including cyberattacks, hybrid actions and other operations short of conventional military action, according to CBS News.

US officials said such actions would not necessarily be intended to trigger a war but could seek to test NATO's unity and the Trump administration's willingness to defend its allies.

Officials pointed to a series of recent Russian actions that have raised concerns, including drone incursions into Romania, a Russian missile that crossed into Poland last month and an increase in alleged sabotage operations and cyberattacks in Europe.

Under Article 5 of the treaty establishing NATO, alliance members are expected to come to one another's defence if attacked. The US invoked the provision after the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump has long questioned NATO's reliability and criticised member states for what he considers insufficient contributions towards their own defence. He has also publicly pushed Russia and Ukraine to end their four-year-long war, though diplomatic efforts have appeared to stall.

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Russia-Iran Ties Under Spotlight

Russia has maintained its partnership with Iran during the US war with the Middle Eastern country, according to the report.

CBS News earlier reported that Russia had provided Iran with intelligence on US positions in the region. Moscow and Tehran have also cooperated on drone manufacturing for years.