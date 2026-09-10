India Thrash Pakistan 19-0 To Storm Into Women’s Junior Asia Cup Semifinals

Moqi: India produced one of the most emphatic victories of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup, dismantling Pakistan 19-0 in their quarterfinal on Thursday to move within two wins of a third successive continental title.

India launch relentless assault

The defending champions needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock, with Puja Sahoo finding the net. Roshni Aind doubled the advantage two minutes later, and what followed was a relentless Indian assault that left Pakistan struggling to contain the pace and frequency of attacks.

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India added four more goals in the next five minutes. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu and Sukhveer Kaur struck in the 11th and 13th minutes respectively, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane also scoring in the 13th minute. Madhu Sidar and Geeta Yadav then extended the advantage before Mane returned to score her second in the 23rd minute.

Tanuja Toppo and Pooja Malik completed India’s first-half scoring, while Purnima Yadav’s 33rd-minute goal ensured the team went into the interval with a staggering 10-0 lead.

Malik completes hat-trick

There was no let-up after the restart. Madhu Sidar scored again in the 39th minute before Supriya opened her account a minute later. Malik then took centre stage, scoring in the 49th and 51st minutes to complete her hat-trick.

Krishna Sharma and Binima Dhan added further goals as India continued to pile on the pressure. Supriya struck again in the 54th minute, while Roshni capped the extraordinary performance with her second goal in the final minute of the match.

India continue unbeaten run

The 19-goal haul came after India had already demonstrated their strength during the group stage, finishing top after victories over Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

India will now await the winner of the South Korea-Malaysia quarterfinal for their semifinal clash. The result leaves the reigning champions just two victories away from a hat-trick of Junior Women’s Asia Cup crowns, having lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024.

For Pakistan, meanwhile, the quarterfinal turned into a one-sided contest almost from the outset, with India’s sustained attacking pressure producing goals across all four quarters.

India’s 19-goal haul

India’s goals: Puja Sahoo (7'), Roshni Aind (9', 60+'), Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (11'), Sukhveer Kaur (13'), Sanika Chandrakant Mane (13', 23'), Madhu Sidar (16', 39'), Geeta Yadav (18'), Tanuja Toppo (25'), Pooja Malik (27', 49', 51'), Purnima Yadav (33'), Supriya (40', 54'), Krishna Sharma (48'), Binima Dhan (55').

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)