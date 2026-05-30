India Suffer Setback In T20 World Cup Prep After 26-Run Loss To England | BCCI

Bristol: England beat India by 26 runs in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Saturday.

Chasing 169 for a win, India could only score 142 for 9 in 20 overs, with Yastika Bhatia top-scoring with 33. Opener Smriti Mandhana made 32.

For England, Freya Kemp produced an impressive all-round show as she grabbed two Indian wickets after her stunning 39 not out off just 13 balls earlier in the match.

Charlie Dean and Lauren Bell also chipped in with another two wickets each.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Shree Charani returned impressive figures of 3 for 25 as India restricted England to 168 for 5.

Besides Charani, Nandani Sharma (1/36) and Shreyanka Patil (1/29) were the other Indian wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Freya Kemp 39 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 29; Shree Charani 3/25).

India: 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 32, Yastika Bhatia 33; Freya Kemp 2/15).

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