Advantage RCB? Gujarat Titans' Travel To Ahmedabad For IPL 2026 Final Delayed After Rain

Gujarat Titans Crush Chennai Super Kings By 89 Runs, Knock Chennai Out Of IPL 2026 Playoff Race | X

Gujarat Titans will have less than 24 hours to rest and prepare for their IPL 2026 final against RCB on Sunday. Shubman Gill's side faced off against Rajasthan in Chandigarh on Friday, leaving them with little time for rest. Their travel plans were further affected after rain with the team set to touchdown in Ahmedabad after 10 PM on Saturday.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Gujarat Titans were scheduled to fly from Chandigarh on a charter flight on Saturday afternoon after their Qualifier 2 win over Rajasthan Royals. However, heavy rain across Punjab and Rajasthan disrupted flight operations, and the team could not get clearance to take off from Chandigarh airport.

As a result, GT are now expected to reach Ahmedabad only after 10 pm on Saturday. From there, they will travel about 30 minutes by road to their hotel in Gandhinagar.

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The travel disruption could hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru a slight advantage ahead of the IPL 2026 final. While RCB secured their place in the title clash through Qualifier 1 and have enjoyed several days of rest and preparation, Gujarat Titans had to play Qualifier 2 on Friday before dealing with flight delays caused by bad weather.

The delayed arrival in Ahmedabad reduces GT's recovery and preparation time, while the added travel uncertainty could also lead to fatigue. However, the Titans will take confidence from their convincing win over Rajasthan Royals and could benefit from carrying momentum into the final.