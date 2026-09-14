India Skips Post-Match Presentation After Women's Asia Cup 2026 Win As Mohsin Naqvi Remains On Stage | X

India Women's Cricket Team stayed away from the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Women's Asia Cup 2026, with Mohsin Naqvi present on the stage during the proceedings in Dubai.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to lift the Women's Asia Cup title. However, unlike the usual celebrations after a major tournament win, the Indian players did not appear for the medal and trophy presentation.

The development comes amid the presence of Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, at the ceremony. His presence was already expected to create a possible trophy controversy after a similar incident involving India's men's team in the 2025 Asia Cup final.

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Visuals from the ceremony show officials on the stage while Sri Lankan players received their medals, but the Indian team stayed away from the presentation. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present at the venue, adding further attention to the proceedings.

The situation is being linked to India's earlier decision not to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi during last year's men's final. However, there is no official confirmation yet that Naqvi's presence was the sole reason for the Indian women's team skipping the ceremony.

India's title win itself was emphatic. Harmanpreet Kaur's side posted 183/5 before restricting Sri Lanka to 111, winning the final by 72 runs and claiming their eighth Women's Asia Cup title.

The unusual presentation from the India Asia Cup triumph has gone viral, with the focus shifting from the team's dominant victory to the controversy surrounding the trophy ceremony.