India Script History, Create These Records After Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Check Details

Ahmedabad, March 8: Indian Cricket Team created history by winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and successfully defending their title. With the victory, India became the first team ever in the T20 World Cup history to win consecutive titles and achieved a remarkable milestone in the tournament history. Here are the records that the Indian Cricket Team scripted after a massive win against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

First Team to Defend the T20 World Cup

The win also made India the first defending champion to lift the T20 World Cup again. Since the tournament began in 2007, several strong teams have won the title, but none had managed to defend it successfully until now. India's back-to-back triumph has now set a new benchmark in the shorter format of the game.

First Host Nation to Win the Title

India's achievement became even more special as the victory came at home at the biggest cricket stadium in the country. India has now become the first host nation to win the ICC T20 World Cup while hosting the tournament. India was co-hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka. The team delivered a memorable performance and turned the tournament into a historic moment for the Indian fans.

Win Title for Record 3rd Time

The Indian Cricket Team has now become the country to win the most T20 World Cups ever. The Indian Team won the third title since the tournament began in 2007 and have proved that India is the best T20 team in the world. India won the title in 2007, 2024 and 2026.