India Rising: Road To EWC Powered By BASF Concludes In Mumbai; CM Devendra Fadnavis Backs Gaming, Benjamin Bok Secures Esports World Cup 2026 Spot

Hon. CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis alonside Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST at the India Rising - Road to EWC event | Photo Credits: JioBLAST

Mumbai, July 6: Dutch Grandmaster Benjamin Bok secured qualification for the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess competition after defeating Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi 2-1 in sets at the India Rising: Road to EWC Powered by BASF Grand Finals, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Festival Celebrates Gaming Ecosystem

The event marked the culmination of India Rising: Road to EWC, a first-of-its-kind gaming and youth culture festival launched by JioBLAST and the Esports Foundation (EF). Bringing together competitive chess, esports, gaming creators, fan experiences, and live entertainment, the event positioned Mumbai at the centre of India's rapidly growing gaming ecosystem.

Photo Credits: JioBLAST

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the festival and reiterated Maharashtra's ambition to become India's leading destination for gaming, esports, and the broader digital creative economy.

Speaking at the event, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, "Gaming has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global entertainment economy, and India has the talent and digital capability to play a leading role in its future. Maharashtra is committed to creating an enabling ecosystem for gaming, esports, digital content and the creator economy through progressive policies, world-class infrastructure and industry partnerships. India Rising: Road to EWC represents an important step towards creating global opportunities for Indian youth while strengthening Maharashtra's position as a hub for the digital creative economy."

The festival also showcased the growing convergence of esports, gaming, creators, and entertainment, featuring leading organisations including S8UL and GodLike, interactive fan experiences, cosplay, gaming zones, and a live performance by acclaimed hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

Photo Credits: JioBLAST

Organisers Highlight Vision

Commenting on the successful conclusion of India's biggest gaming festival, Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST, said, "India Rising: Road to EWC reflects our long-term commitment to building India's gaming ecosystem by creating a platform where competition, creators, fans, and industry can come together. The enthusiasm we've witnessed throughout the festival reinforces India's emergence as one of the world's most exciting gaming markets. This is only the first chapter, and we look forward to expanding the platform in the years ahead while creating more pathways for Indian talent to connect with the global stage."

James Cunningham, Head of Strategy, Esports Foundation, said, "India has established itself as one of the world's most exciting gaming markets, and India Rising: Road to EWC demonstrated both the scale of its community and the quality of its competitive talent. Together with JioBLAST, we're proud to have created a meaningful qualification pathway that connects Indian audiences and players with the global Esports World Cup ecosystem."

Gaming Honours Winners

Alongside the competitive action, India Rising: Road to EWC also recognised outstanding achievements across the Indian gaming ecosystem through the inaugural Gaming Honours, celebrating creators, players, and organisations shaping the industry's growth.

Gaming Honours 2026 Winners

Content Group of the Year: S8UL

PC Creator of the Year: GamerFleet

Male Creator of the Year: JokerKiHaveli

Regional Creator of the Year: Shreeman Legend

Female Creator of the Year: Xyaa

Esports Player of the Year: Jonathan Gaming

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Esports: Mortal & 8Bit Thug

The festival concluded with an electrifying live performance by Seedhe Maut, bringing together thousands of gaming fans for a celebration of competitive gaming, creators, and youth culture.

About JioBLAST

JioBLAST is a joint venture between BLAST and RISE Worldwide Limited (a wholly owned RIL subsidiary), combining Jio's digital ecosystem with BLAST's global expertise in esports entertainment and RISE's leadership in sports and event management. JioBLAST creates premium, youth-focused competitive entertainment formats designed to help players, fans, creators, and partners connect through gaming and live experiences.

About Esports Foundation

The Esports Foundation (EF) is a non-profit organisation based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalising the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2026, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com