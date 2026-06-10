S8UL & GodLike Unite At India Rising: Road To EWC, Bringing India's Biggest Esports Communities Together Under One Roof |

Mumbai: Two of India's most influential esports organisations, S8UL and GodLike Esports, will come together at India Rising: Road to EWC, as the country's gaming and youth culture festival continues to bring together the biggest names across esports, creators, gaming communities and entertainment ahead of the Esports World Cup 2026.

Both organisations, Official Esports World Cup Club Partners, will be present at the event alongside their creators, talent, and fan communities. S8UL and GodLike collectively represent a creator ecosystem that reaches millions of gaming fans across their official channels and creator networks. As two of India's most influential esports brands and members of the prestigious Esports World Cup Club Partner Program, their joint presence marks a rare occasion where two of Indian esports' biggest organisations come together on the same stage to celebrate gaming culture at scale.

Scheduled for July 4 in Mumbai, India Rising: Road to EWC is being launched by JioBLAST and the Esports Foundation (EF) as the official Indian pathway event connected to the Esports World Cup ecosystem. The festival will feature esports, creator experiences, gaming showmatches, community activities, cosplay and live entertainment.

The presence of both organizations highlights the strategic importance of the region to the global gaming economy. Out of the thousands of organizations worldwide, India is one of a select few countries globally to be represented by multiple partner clubs in the Esports Foundation’s elite 40-club 2026 Partner Program, placing Indian esports alongside traditional global powerhouses like the US, China, and Brazil as top priorities for the EWC ecosystem.

Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST, said: "India Rising: Road to EWC was created with the vision of bringing the entire gaming ecosystem together under one roof. Having both S8UL and GodLike, alongside their creators and communities, reflects exactly what this event is about. These organisations have played a significant role in shaping Indian esports and gaming culture, and their presence helps make the gaming festival a true celebration of the industry as it continues to grow and connect with global opportunities through the Esports World Cup ecosystem."

Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to interact with some of the biggest names in Indian gaming, including creators from S8UL such as Mortal, 8Bit Thug, Soul Regaltos, JokerKiHaveli, Snax Gaming, Krutika Plays, 8Bit Binks, 8Bit Rebel, 8Bit Mafia, Sid, Ankkitac, Mili, Jonty Gaming & much more alongside GodLike Esports creators including Kronten, Amar, Mizo, ZGOD, Bachu, Lolz, Dobby, Sharkshe, Learn, Crow, Antaryami, SMR, Owais, Neutrino, Casper, Vivone, Steffen, Admino, Spower and Ankibot.

The presence of both organisations reflects the growing maturity of India's gaming ecosystem, where competition on screen is increasingly complemented by collective efforts to grow opportunities for players, creators and fans.

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, S8UL, said: "Events like India Rising highlight the scale, passion and potential of India's gaming community. As an Esports World Cup Club Partner for the second consecutive year, S8UL Esports is honoured to represent India on the global stage and contribute to strengthening the connection between India's rapidly growing gaming ecosystem and the broader international esports landscape. "

Chetan 'Kronten' Chandgude, Co-Founder, GodLike Esports, said: "Events like India Rising are important because they bring together every part of the gaming ecosystem—players, creators, organisations and fans. While rivalries have always been part of what makes esports exciting, moments like these show how the industry can come together to create larger opportunities for the community. We're looking forward to engaging with fans and contributing to what promises to be one of the biggest gaming celebrations India has seen."

The India Rising: Road to EWC Gaming Festival will also feature the highly anticipated Chess Grand Finals between Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and Dutch Grandmaster Benjamin Bok, with the winner earning a coveted place in the final stage of the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess competition. Expanding beyond chess, the event will also showcase competitive action across VALORANT and MOBA Legends: 5v5!, bringing together multiple gaming communities as part of India's largest gaming and youth culture festival.

Tickets for India Rising: Road to EWC are now available on the District app.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports Foundation on LinkedIn . For updates on JioBLAST and India Rising, visit jioblast.com and follow India Rising on Instagram .