India Post Their Highest-Ever Total In ICC T20 World Cup History As Six Batters Strike At Over 150 Against Zimbabwe

India Post Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 As Six Batters Strike At Over 150 Against Zimbabwe

Chennai, February 26: In an excellent display of batting, Indian Cricket Team smashed the highest score of the current edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India achieved the feat in the must-win game against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. India smashed 256/4 in their 20 overs against Zimbabwe.

All the Indian batsmen came in to bat with a clear intent of scoring quick runs as all the six Indian batsmen scored at a strike-rate of over 150. Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma scored their half-centuries. Hardik Pandya reached his fifty after hitting a six on the last ball of the innings.

India Batsmen Score Over 150 Strike-Rate

1. Abhishek - 55 (30)

2. Hardik - 50* (23)

3. Tilak - 44* (16)

4. Kishan - 38 (24)

5. Surya - 33 (13)

6. Samson - 24 (15)

India's Highest-Ever Total

This is also India's highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup. The previous best was against England at Durban in ICC T20 World Cup 2007 where India scored 218/4 in 20 overs.

Second-Highest Total

India's 256/4 is also the second highest total in T20 World Cup history after Sri Lanka's 260/6 which came against Kenya in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 edition.