Zimbabwe Concede 250-Plus Runs For Second Consecutive Time In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Phase

Tilak Varma & Hardik Pandya | X

Chennai, February 26: Zimbabwe seemed to be a promising team when they entered the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages. However, they have struggled with the ball and bat in the Super 8 stage as they conceded over 250 runs in both their matches against West Indies and India. India smashed 256 runs in their first 20 overs against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and chose to bowl first in the must-win match against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive start and the other batters carried on the momentum as they came in to bat.

Abhishek Sharma also slammed his first half-century of the tournament after three consecutive ducks. Abhishek Sharma was being criticised by the fans and there were chances that he might be dropped from the side if he had failed to perform today.

Abhishek Sharma slammed a half-century in only 26 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate of above 180. Hardik Pandya continued the attack and helped Team India to cross the target of 200 runs. In a major relief to India and Indian fans, South Africa defeated West Indies in the crucial match for India.

India's journey to the semi-finals depended mostly on the outcome of the South Africa vs West Indies match. As South Africa have won the match, the Net Run Rate (NRR) is now out of the context and India now need to beat Zimbabwe and West Indies in their remaining two games of the Super 8 phase.

Earlier, West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe while batting first and posted a mammoth target of 254 runs in their first 20 overs of the match. Zimbabwe were not able to even come close to the target and lost the game by a margin of 107 runs which is the highest in the current T20 World Cup.

Indian Batsman Shine With The Bat

1. Abhishek Sharma (55)

2. Ishan Kishan (38)

3. Suryakumar Yadav (33)

4. Tilak Varma (44)

5. Hardik Pandya (50)