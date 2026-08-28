India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Uneasy Over Asian Games Cricket Facilities, Says Report | X

The cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games is facing concerns over the facilities available to teams, as per reports from Cricbuzz. Accommodation and the match venue are among the key issues ahead of the tournament being held in Japan.

The concerns were reportedly discussed at a recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bangkok. The leading cricket nations are understood to be particularly unhappy with the arrangements. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are among the major teams taking part in the men's competition.

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Teams have been given three accommodation options. They can stay in a city and travel to the cricket venue by bullet train, live on a ship anchored near the venue or use marquee-style tent accommodation. The choices have raised questions about whether they will be suitable for international players and support staff.

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There is also some uncertainty over the readiness of the cricket ground in Nisshin City where the Asian Games 2026 matches will be played. The facility was developed specifically for the Games and has a natural grass pitch, but it does not have conventional permanent dressing room facilities.

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ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta shared a video of the ground on social media and said it was close to being ready. He also indicated that some work was still required before the venue could host teams, officials and spectators for the competition.

The Asian Games organisers describe the facility as Japan's second venue with a natural grass cricket pitch that meets international competition requirements. Japan had also hosted an ICC pathway tournament at the ground in May this year.

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With the Games approaching, the ACC is expected to send officials to Japan to assess the arrangements. The issue has also been discussed by the BCCI and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), with a BCCI operations official expected to inspect the facilities. It remains unclear whether that visit has taken place.

The concerns are particularly relevant for India, which is sending its strongest available squads rather than "B" team. Shreyas Iyer will lead the men's side, while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the women's team. Jemimah Rodrigues is the only reported change so far, having been replaced by Pratika Rawal after an injury.

The cricket events will begin on September 17, before the official Asian Games opening ceremony on September 19. The women's competition will conclude with the final on September 22, while the men's gold-medal match is scheduled for October 3.

There has also been talk of India playing a practice match against Japan on September 22, although neither the BCCI nor the Japan Cricket Association has confirmed the proposal.

The Asian Games cricket tournament will feature 10 men's teams and eight women's teams, making the quality and readiness of the facilities an important issue for organisers as the event draws closer.