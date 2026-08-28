Asian Games 2026 Chaos? Japan Tells Extra Athletes To Arrange Their Own Stay Amid Accommodation Crisis

X/AsianGames2026

Japan is facing an accommodation crisis ahead of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya starting next month. With the athlete contingent reportedly rising from 15,000 to 17,000, the hosts have warned that extra athletes may need to arrange their own stay for the duration of the games. The crisis comes after the increased numbers of participants with organisers facing rooms shortage.

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Participant Numbers Rise amid Budget constraints

While around 15,000 athletes and officials were originally expected, the Olympic Council of Asia recently confirmed that the figure could rise to nearly 17,000. The unexpected increase has left organisers facing a shortage of accommodation and limited resources.

As per BBC, Organising committee president and Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said there was neither enough manpower nor funding to arrange accommodation for the additional participants. He explained that the host city agreement covers only 15,000 people and no extra budget had been allocated.

Athletes and officials who still want to attend despite the shortage have therefore been told to make their own accommodation arrangements. Unlike the Olympics, the Asian Games will not have a traditional athletes’ village for competitors.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 athletes are expected to stay aboard the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena, while another 2,000 participants will stay in temporary container-style accommodation. Many will be housed in Tokyo hotels during the duration of the games.