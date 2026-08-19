India-Pakistan Players Exchange High-Fives After FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Clash Amid Handshake Controversy; VIDEO | X

The India-Pakistan rivalry produced a different kind of moment after their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 clash in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Following India’s 5-3 win over Pakistan, players from both sides were seen exchanging high-fives and greeting each other on the field.

The friendly scenes offered a contrast to the tense handshake controversies that have surrounded recent India vs Pakistan cricket matches.

The video shows the players coming together after the game and sharing high-fives before going their separate ways.

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India Win A High-Scoring Thriller

India secured a 5-3 victory in their final Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium on Wednesday. India built an early advantage before Pakistan fought back to keep the contest alive.

Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek played key roles in India's attack, while Hardik Singh also got on the scoresheet as India eventually sealed the win.

The victory helped India move into the next round of the World Cup, while Pakistan's campaign suffered another setback.

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High-Fives Instead Of Controversy

The post-match scenes are particularly notable as India vs Pakistan sporting events have recently been followed closely for what happens before and after the game.

In cricket, Indian and Pakistani players have repeatedly avoided the customary handshake in recent matches.

The issue gained massive highlight during the 2025 Asia Cup and continued into the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

There was also no handshake between the teams during India's Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan earlier this year.

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Hockey, however, has followed a different path.

In October 2025, India's junior hockey team exchanged high-fives with Pakistan players during the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. The match ended in a 3-3 draw and the players were also seen shaking hands afterwards.

The senior teams followed the same sporting spirit during their FIH Pro League meeting in London in June 2026, when players exchanged high-fives before the match. India went on to win that game 7-1.

Hockey Takes A Different Route

Hockey India's position has been clear that its players are not restricted from shaking hands or exchanging high-fives with Pakistan players. The governing body has said it follows the Olympic Charter and FIH guidelines on sportsmanship.

That approach was once again visible in Amstelveen.

After an intense World Cup battle, the players put the rivalry aside and shared a simple sporting gesture - high-fives between India and Pakistan players as the crowd looked on.