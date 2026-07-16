India Pacer Gurnoor Brar Reprimanded By ICC After Heated Clash With Ben Duckett In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI At Birmingham | VIDEO

India Pacer Gurnoor Brar Reprimanded By ICC After Heated Clash With Ben Duckett In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI At Birmingham | X

India bowler Gurnoor Brar has been given an official warning by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against England in Birmingham on July 14.

Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match.

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The incident took place in the eighth over of England's innings. While fielding, Brar picked up the ball and threw it towards the batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner.

Along with the warning, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record. This is his first offence in a 24-month period.

Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth official Russell Warren.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee and one or two demerit points.