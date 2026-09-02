India Likely To Play Series Against South Africa To Prepare For ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 In African Nations

India could face South Africa in an ODI series ahead of the 2027 World Cup. | X

The Indian Cricket Team could play a four or six-match ODI series in South Africa in 2027 as part of their preparations for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly discussing the possibility of a series with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the matches are expected to be played in the second half of next year.

The proposed series would give India valuable match practice in South African conditions before the 50-over World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa along with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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According to a report by The Indian Express, the talks have taken place following a request from the Indian team management. The plan is to play between four and six ODIs against the Proteas before the World Cup.

Playing a full ODI series in South Africa would allow Indian players to get used to the conditions they are likely to encounter during the tournament. The 2027 World Cup is scheduled to take place across October and November and eight venues in South Africa are set to host the matches. Zimbabwe will host games at three venues, while Namibia will have one venue.

India's most recent ODI series in South Africa came in December 2023. KL Rahul led the Indian side in that three-match series, which India won 2-1. However, several first-choice players were rested as both teams were also preparing for the Test series that followed.

The proposed 2027 series would have greater importance because it could form a key part of India's World Cup preparation. Unlike the 2023 tour, the focus would be on giving the players exposure to conditions similar to those they will face during the global tournament.

The 2027 edition will also mark South Africa's return as a host of the men's ODI World Cup after a long gap. South Africa last hosted the men's 50-over World Cup in 2003, while the 2007 tournament was jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

India have a strong history at World Cups in South Africa. During the 2003 ODI World Cup, which was largely held in South Africa, India reached the final before losing to Australia in Johannesburg.

The 2027 World Cup will therefore provide another opportunity for India to compete in familiar South African venues while aiming for a stronger result on the biggest stage. If the proposed bilateral series goes ahead, it could become an important part of India's preparations for the tournament.