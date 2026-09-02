'Kya Khaati Ho? India Ko Haraana Hai': Captain Fatima Sana Poses With Fans Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Clash | VIDEO

Fans asked Fatima Sana to defeat India in the Asia Cup | X/cric_mukku

Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana enjoyed a special moment with fans after her side defeated Thailand by 35 runs in Dubai. The victory gave Pakistan a confident start and allowed the team to build early momentum in the tournament. After the match, Sana took time to interact with supporters who had gathered to meet the Pakistan captain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sana Poses For Selfies With Fans

Sana was seen speaking with fans and posing for selfies as she celebrated the convincing victory with the supporters. The interaction was filled with light-hearted moments, with fans showing their excitement at getting a chance to meet their captain. One supporter even asked Sana “Kya khaati ho?” praising her for her long sixes.

The supporters, meanwhile, made their feelings clear about Pakistan’s next major challenge. Their focus quickly shifted towards the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash on September 5.

As Sana interacted with the crowd, fans told her, “India ko harana hai,” urging Pakistan to beat their arch-rivals. She responded simply by saying 'In Sha Alllah' (If God Willing) highlighting her confidence ahead of the big ticket clash.

Pakistan Turn Focus To India

The win over Thailand will give Pakistan confidence before they face India in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter. Sana will now be hoping that her team can carry the same energy and discipline into the crucial clash. With fans already making their expectations clear, Pakistan will look to deliver another strong performance on September 5.

Pakistan have only beaten India thrice in 17 T20I meetings between the two sides. The Women in Green are winless against India since 2022. In fact, they have only 1 win against India in the last 10 years.