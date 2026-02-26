India Inches Closer To Semi-Finals After Beating Zimbabwe By 72 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash; Hardik Pandya Becomes POTM

India Inches Closer To Semi-Finals After Beating Zimbabwe By 72 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash | X

Chennai, February 26: The Indian Cricket Team have put a step forward towards the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after their impressive victory over Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India's victory has eased their journey to the semi-finals. Hardik Pandya received the Player of The Match (POTM) award for his all-round performance in the must-win game.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and invited Team India to bat first. Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive start and Indian team managed to post their highest-ever T20 World Cup total. India scored 256/4 in their 20 overs, riding on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma's half-centuries.

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett put on an exceptional batting show with 97 from 59 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes. He remained not out today as well. Bennett also smashed Shivam Dube for 26 runs in his first over of the match. Shivam Dube gave away 46 runs from his two overs as the last over of the match also went for 20 runs.

India will now have to only beat West Indies in their final game of the Super 8 clash and qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India will face West Indies on Sunday (March 1) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams will be eyeing their spot in the semi-finals as a win in the game will get them the qualification into the semis.