India Gets Ready To Face West Indies In A Virtual Quarter-Finals At Eden Gardens On March 1

Chennai, February 26: India's journey to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has now become clearer as they now need to beat West Indies in their final Super 8 match. Earlier, the Net Run Rate (NRR) became a nightmare for the team and Indian fans as well. However, South Africa defeated West Indies and put an end to the NRR worries of the Indian team and fans.

Virtual Quarter-Finals

As per the latest standings, Indian team will have to beat West Indies in the last match of the Super 8 stage on Sunday (March 1) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The India vs West Indies clash will be a virtual quarter-finals for both the teams. Both the teams will have to win the match to qualify for the semi-finals.

Must-Win Clash

No other scenario can help the teams in their qualification. South Africa exposed two of the best teams in the tournament in the later stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa qualified for the semi-finals after beating India and West Indies in the first two matches of Super 8.

Giant South Africa

Both India and West Indies were having a good run in the tournament until they faced South Africa in the Super 8 stage. Both the teams were unbeaten in the tournament and South Africa became the team to break their winning streak.

Fans To Closely Monitor

The Indian and West Indies fans will be closely monitoring the India vs West Indies as it will be a do-or-die contest for both the in-form teams of the tournament.