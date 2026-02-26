WI VS SA T20 WC26: Aiden Markram, Bowlers Hammer West Indies To Boost India's Semi-Final Hopes, Clinch 9-Wicket Win In Ahmedabad

South Africa romped to a comfortable win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Chasing 177, the Proteas made light work of the chase on the back of captain Aiden Markram's unbeaten half-century at the top of the order. South Africa have now notched up 6 straight wins in the T20 World Cup 2026, aiding India's chance of reaching the semis.

South Africa openers put on a blistering show of powerplay batting. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram put on 95 in 8 overs to make the result a mere formality. The Proteas completed the chase in 16.1 overs, to all but seal a semi-final spot.

Opting to bowl, South Africa opened with spinner Keshav Maharaj but West Indies showed early intent racing to 29 in just over two overs.

West Indies looked set for a massive total, having come into the game having smashed 254 against Zimbabwe in the last game. However, South Africa flipped the script with some fine fast bowling. Kagiso Rabada first dismissed the dangerous Shai Hope caught behind.

If that wasn't enough, Lungi Ngidi made instant impact as well. Brandon King hit the right arm pacer for consecutive boundaries. A word with Rabada saw Ngidi alter his line and he produced an edge to get the WI opener. Roston Chase, the only change for the game, was then cleaned with an inside edge crashing into the stumps.

West Indies slipped from 29/0 to 43/4 in a stunning collapse. Fans watching at the Narendra Modi Stadium rejoiced, with several of them wearing Indian jerseys, celebrating.

The middle order also offered no resistance with Corbin Bosch also joining in on the exploits. At 83/7, West Indies were at the risk of bundling out for a below par total. However, the Men in Maroon bat deep, with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd pulling off a rescue act.

But Holder and Shepherd smashed 89 off 57 balls for the eighth wicket to take them to a challenging score. It is the highest partnership for the 8th wicket in T20Is among full member nations. Holder and Shepherd both looked set to take the score past 190, but two good overs from Ngidi and Bosch in the end restricted them to 176.