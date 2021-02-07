Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England dismissed for 578 in their 1st innings

Chennai: The visiting England team on Sunday were finally bowled out by India for 578 in their first innings on Day Three of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.



Starting the day at 555/8, England added 23 runs before they were bundled out in the 191st over in the morning session.



Dominic Bess was the first wicket to fall in the day as he got out lbw against Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 34 runs off 105 balls. Right-arm pacer James Anderson then was out bowled by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for just one. Jack Leach remained unbeaten on 14.



Earlier, England skipper Joe Root -- playing his 100th Test -- scored a brilliant 218 and was the start performer for the visitors. Root faced 377 balls and smashed 19 fours and two sixes during the course of his innings which was brought to an end by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the final session on Day Two. He also became the first batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test.