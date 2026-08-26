India Enforce Follow On In Colombo After Sri Lanka Are Bowled Out For 290

India captain Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on against Sri Lanka on Day 4 of the second Test, putting the hosts under immediate pressure in their bid to save the match. India had declared their first innings at 503, establishing complete control after a dominant batting performance. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290, leaving India with a commanding 213-run first-innings lead.

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With the follow-on enforced, Sri Lanka will now return to bat immediately and face a stern test of their resistance over the remaining six sessions. The hosts' primary objective will be to occupy the crease for as long as possible and deny India's bowlers the wickets needed to complete an innings victory. Gill's aggressive decision underlines India's confidence in their bowling attack and their determination to force a result rather than allow Sri Lanka a route back into the contest.

Sri Lanka's batters will need to produce a vastly improved effort in their second innings after failing to match India's imposing total the first time around. The pressure will be firmly on the top order to blunt the new ball and build partnerships capable of taking valuable time out of the game. Any early wickets could leave the hosts staring at a comprehensive defeat, while a disciplined batting display could keep their hopes of a draw alive.

India, meanwhile, will look to maintain the intensity that has kept them in control throughout the Test. Their bowlers will have the advantage of attacking a Sri Lankan side already under the weight of a substantial deficit, with every breakthrough bringing the visitors closer to victory. The next six sessions promise to be a battle of patience and endurance as Sri Lanka attempt to survive and India push relentlessly for the win.