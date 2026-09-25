India Captain Shubman Gill Suffers Elbow Injury Scare On Mohammed Siraj Delivery Ahead Of West Indies ODI | X

Thiruvananthapuram, September 25: Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered an injury scare during Friday's practice session ahead of the first ODI against the West Indies after a delivery from Mohammed Siraj struck him on the elbow. Gill appeared to be in pain and received medical attention after leaving the nets.

The incident occurred at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where India are preparing for the three-match ODI series. According to reports, Gill was hit on the right elbow and required treatment, including bandaging. An official update on the seriousness of the injury is awaited.

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There is no confirmation yet that Gill will miss the opening ODI, which is scheduled for September 27. The Indian captain reportedly returned to the nets after receiving medical attention, although other reports said he did not continue his batting practice because of the pain.

Gill's availability is important for India as he is set to lead the side in the three-match ODI series. The BCCI squad announcement had named KL Rahul as vice-captain, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other batting options.

If Gill is ruled out of the first ODI, Yashasvi Jaiswal could come into the playing XI, with reports identifying him as the reserve opener in the squad. KL Rahul could also take over the captaincy in Gill's absence. However, these are possibilities at this stage and no replacement has been officially announced.

The West Indies series begins on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by the second ODI in Guwahati on September 30 and the third match in Mullanpur on October 3.