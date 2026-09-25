Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill Sweat It Out In Nets | BCCI/X

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and India captain Shubman Gill were seen putting in the hard yards during a practice session in Thiruvananthapuram as India stepped up preparations for the first ODI against West Indies.

The Indian team trained at the Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday, with Kohli and Rohit returning to the ODI setup after more than two months. The senior batters last featured together during India's ODI tour of England in July, and their return has added experience to a squad led by Gill.

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Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill Sweat It Out In Nets

Gill, who will captain India in the three-match ODI series, was also part of the team's preparations as the players looked to get accustomed to the conditions in Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian squad is using the training sessions to fine-tune its plans ahead of the series opener against the West Indies.

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 27. The second ODI is scheduled for September 30 in Guwahati, while the third and final match will be played on October 3 in Mullanpur.