India Captain Shubman Gill Falls For 77 As Adil Rashid Claims His First Wicket Of India vs England ODI Series 2026 | VIDEO

India Captain Shubman Gill Falls For 77 As Adil Rashid Claims His First Wicket Of India vs England ODI Series 2026 | X

London, July 19: India captain Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved century after being dismissed for 77 in the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid trapped the right-hander lbw to pick up his first wicket of the three-match series.

The wicket came after Rashid beat Gill with a delivery that struck him on the pads. England appealed immediately and the umpire raised his finger. Gill decided to take the Decision Review System (DRS), hoping there was an inside edge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, UltraEdge confirmed that the ball had not touched the bat before hitting the pad. Ball tracking then showed three reds, confirming the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. The on-field decision stayed and Gill had to walk back after scoring 77 off 84 balls, including 10 fours and one six.

Gill had looked in excellent touch and was leading India's chase with confidence before Rashid ended his innings. His dismissal also meant India lost a review at an important stage of the match, giving England a timely breakthrough in the series decider.