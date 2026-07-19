 39-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Crucial Half-Century In IND Vs ENG Lord's ODI Amid Retirement Rumours | VIDEO
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HomeSports39-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Crucial Half-Century In IND Vs ENG Lord's ODI Amid Retirement Rumours | VIDEO

39-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Crucial Half-Century In IND Vs ENG Lord's ODI Amid Retirement Rumours | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma has issued a subtle reminder of his skills with a fighting half-century in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord's. Chasing a mammoth target, the 39-year-old stitched a fine partnership with Shubman Gill to keep India in the hunt. Rohit's vital innings comes amid widespread rumours of the game being his final game in the 50-over format.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
39-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Crucial Half-Century In IND Vs ENG Lord's ODI Amid Retirement Rumours | VIDEO

India captain Rohit Sharma silenced speculation over his ODI future with a gritty half-century against England in the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday. Chasing a daunting target, the veteran opener combined with Shubman Gill for a crucial partnership to keep India's hopes alive, producing a timely reminder of his class amid growing retirement rumours.

Chasing a mammoth 388 to win, the onus was on Rohit to deliver India a perfect start. The 39-year-old had a poor outing in the previous two games of the series and came into the series decider under immense pressure. The build up to the Lord's ODI was all of it being the former India captain's final game for the Men in Blue.

Rohit silenced those critics in style, rolling back the years with his measured strokeplay. With Shubman Gill going strong at the other end, Sharma ensured that he did not give his wicket away and kept plucking the gaps with ease. He eventually reached his half-century in 50 balls, the 63rd of his career.

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