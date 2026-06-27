India Captain Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Enters 'Lock Upp' After Malti Chahar's Bigg Boss 19 Stint

India captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, is all set to make her reality television debut with the upcoming season of Lock Upp. Known for her dance videos, digital content and frequent appearances cheering for her brother from the stands, Shresta is now stepping into the limelight on her own.

Netflix has dropped the first official poster of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, giving fans their first glimpse of Shresta Iyer as a contestant. In the poster, she is seen seated inside a police van in a bright pink outfit with handcuffs, while reporters crowd around her with microphones. The promotional artwork confirms that the reality series will stream exclusively on Netflix and air from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shresta's appearance in Lock Upp comes after her being involved in social media controversy during the IPL 2026 season. After Punjab Kings' rain-hit match against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a no-result, with both teams sharing a point. Following the game, she posted a light-hearted Instagram reel saying, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae, lo de ditta ek point" ("Punjabis have a big heart, so we gave you one point"), joking that PBKS had "gifted" KKR a point.

Shresta joins Malti Chahar

Her entry comes shortly after actress-model Malti Chahar, sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, made headlines with her stint on Bigg Boss 19, highlighting the growing crossover of cricketers' family members into reality TV.

A former Miss India finalist and actress, Malti entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard contestant, bringing her experience in films, modelling and the IPL spotlight to the house. Her participation marked another instance of a cricketer's sibling stepping into mainstream reality television, a trend that now continues with Shreshta's Lock Upp debut.