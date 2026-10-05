'India Can Become A Better Team': Diego Forlan Returns To Kolkata Decade After ISL Stint Ahead Of Uruguay Clash | YouTube | Screenshot

Nearly 10 years after playing in India as an ISL footballer, Diego Forlan has returned to the country in a very different role. The former Uruguay star is now the head coach of the two-time world champions and will lead his team against India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Forlan has a special connection with India after spending six months with Mumbai City FC during the early years of the Indian Super League. His time in the country also took him to Kolkata and several other cities, giving him an opportunity to experience India's football culture from close quarters.

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"It's been almost 10 years since I came here. I had the opportunity to play in the ISL for Mumbai City. I spent six months here, playing in Kolkata, Mumbai and different cities. I discovered a really nice country, with a lot of people and a lot of good football players," Forlan said.

His memories of Kolkata remain particularly strong. The Uruguay coach recalled the packed stands and the passion for football that he experienced during his ISL days.

"Every time the team was playing here, the stadium was full," he said, while also highlighting Kerala, Goa and the northeast as regions where he saw strong football interest. "They are really passionate about football. They have good players as well."

Forlan also watched India's recent clash against Brazil from the stands in Kolkata. Although India suffered a heavy defeat, the Uruguay coach felt the hosts showed enough quality to earn respect ahead of their meeting with Uruguay.

"India had some really good players. They knew what to do," Forlan said. "There were some really nice combinations. If you give them time and space, they can damage you, and they can play well. So you have to respect everybody."

The Uruguay coach also believes matches against top international teams can help India improve. Forlan said playing opponents of this level can provide valuable experience to Indian players and help the national team grow.

"I think it's good that the national team is playing these kinds of friendly games. In the future, they can have more games like this, so they can learn and become a better team," he said.

Forlan and his squad have also had some time to experience Kolkata during their stay. The Uruguay players arrived in the city several days before the match and managed to explore a little before the rain interrupted their plans.

"We just saw very little. You’re a really big country. But it's a very historic culture, so it was nice to be around," Forlan said.

The former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid forward also praised the welcome his team has received in India.

"The people are very humble, and the hospitality is great. Every time I came here to India, people have been really kind," he said.

As for Kolkata's famous food, Forlan appeared to be keeping that experience for later. Asked whether the Uruguay players had tried the city's sweets, fish or biryani, he smiled and said, "Maybe we can try after the match."

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Forlan came to India nearly a decade ago as one of the biggest names in the ISL. On Tuesday, he will return to the same country from the opposite side of the touchline, hoping to guide Uruguay to victory while also witnessing how far Indian football has come.