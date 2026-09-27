India Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets As Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli Shine In Thiruvananthapuram | X

India produced a dominant batting performance to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Chasing 296, India comfortably completed the chase with plenty of overs to spare.

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The West Indies were put in to bat after India won the toss and posted 295/7 in 50 overs. Justin Greaves was the star of their innings, scoring 101 off 108 balls for his maiden ODI century. John Campbell also made a valuable 62, while Amir Jangoo finished unbeaten on 58 off 43 balls.

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India's bowling attack was led by Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets for 40 runs in his 10 overs. Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy took one.

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India's chase was set up by Rohit Sharma, who scored 32 off 35 balls before falling to Alzarri Joseph. Shubman Gill then took charge and smashed a brilliant 101, while Virat Kohli also produced an attacking half-century. The pair put India firmly in control during the chase.

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Kohli's innings was particularly significant as he reached the landmark of 15,000 ODI runs, becoming only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat. He continued his strong run in the format with another fluent knock.

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The victory gives India an early 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. With Gill's century, Kohli's milestone and Kuldeep's four-wicket haul, India had several standout performances in a convincing opening-match