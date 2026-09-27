'If I Spend Like 30 Minutes...': Virat Kohli Makes Surprising Revelation About His Hidden Talent Ahead Of IND vs WI ODI Series | Video

Virat Kohli Makes Surprising Revelation About His Hidden Talent | Melbourne__82/X

Virat Kohli once again showcased his lighter side during a candid conversation with former India batter Abhinav Mukund, revealing that he can quickly pick up the mannerisms and style of people around him. The former India captain made the amusing admission while discussing his role as a prankster in the Indian dressing room.

Asked whether he is still the prankster in the dressing room despite becoming more refined over the years, Kohli insisted that he has not changed much. The star batter explained that he enjoys having a good time with his teammates and uses humour as a way of making younger players feel comfortable around him.

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“Yes, always. If I spend like 30 minutes around someone, I can mimic them, you know. But I love having a good time,” Kohli said during the interaction. He also revealed that Ishan Kishan is among the players he can mimic particularly well, adding another humorous touch to the conversation.

Kohli explained that his approach is also linked to his responsibility as one of the senior figures in the dressing room. With several young players looking up to him, he believes creating a relaxed environment can help them feel more comfortable while maintaining the intensity and professionalism required at the highest level.

“I feel this sense of responsibility of keeping things light. But at the same time, the professionalism is absolutely at 100 percent,” Kohli said. He added that having fun with the players does not mean compromising on expectations, as he continues to demand the same level of intensity from his teammates.

The conversation offered a glimpse of the personality behind Kohli’s intense on-field image. While his public persona has become more composed over the years, the Indian batter made it clear that his playful side remains intact, with mimicry, jokes and humour continuing to be part of his interactions inside the dressing room.