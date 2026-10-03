India Beat Malaysia 5-1 In Men's Hockey Final To Clinch Asian Games 2026 Gold; Qualify For Olympics 2028

India Beat Malaysia In Hockey Final To Clinch Gold Medal In Asian Games 2026; Qualify For Olympics 2028 | X

Harmanpreet Singh scores twice as India outclass Malaysia 5-1 in the final, with Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also finding the net to seal gold and secure a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan. With this victory, India successfully defended its Asian Games title and secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for India in the first quarter with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner. However, Malaysia responded quickly as Shello Silverius scored with a brilliant half-volley to level the score at 1-1.

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India stepped up its attacking game in the second and third quarters, using effective aerial balls to stretch the Malaysian defence and create scoring opportunities. The Indian team continued to put pressure on its opponents and looked for openings to regain the lead.

Jugraj Singh restored India's advantage with a powerful penalty corner drag-flick, taking the score to 2-1. In the fourth quarter, Hardik Singh extended India's lead to 3-1, putting the team in a commanding position as the final minutes approached.

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Shilanand Lakra then scored to make it 4-1, further strengthening India's hold on the final. Captain Harmanpreet Singh added his second goal of the match to take India's tally to five, sealing a dominant performance against Malaysia and bringing the team closer to another Asian Games gold medal.

India's 5-1 victory in the final saw the team successfully defend its Asian Games title and secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India's men's and women's teams have clinched gold in hockey and secured their qualification to the Olympics 2028. Their dominant performance in the finals underlined their strong position in Asian hockey and gave them another reason to celebrate on the continental stage.