 India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 Schedule: Harvinder Singh Chases Second Medal, Indian Shooters In Focus
Having already secured a record-breaking tally of medals, India will be looking to continue the same trajectory of progress on day 8 of the event.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics witnessed Indian athletes registering their best-ever medal tally which included two gold medals. Harvinder Singh bagged a gold medal in para archery, while Dharambir and Pranav Soorma entered the history books as the duo registered nation’s first-ever top-two finish at an event, winning gold and silver respectively at the men's club throw F51 event. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari also bagged a silver at the Men’s Shot Put – F46 final.

The Indian athletes will look to extend their medal tally further on Thursday, day 8 of the Paris Paralympics. The Indian athletes will be involved in events like para shooting, para archery, para judo, para-athletics and para powerlifting.

India's schedule for Day 8 at Paris Paralympics 2024

1:00 PM

Para Shooting: Siddharth Babu and Mona Agarwal - Mixed 50M Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round

1:30 PM Onwards

Blind Judo: Kapil Parmar in Men’s J1 – 60 KG Preliminary Rounds

Blind Judo: Kokila in Women’s J2 – 48 KG Preliminary Rounds

1:50 PM

Para Archery: Harvinder Singh and Pooja – Mixed Team Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Round

3:10 PM

Para Athletics: Simran in Women’s 100M T12 Semi-Final

3:15 PM Medal Event

Para Shooting: Siddharth Babu and Mona Agarwal - Mixed 50M Rifle Prone SH1 Final (If Qualified)

6:30 PM

Para Archery: Harvinder Singh and Pooja – Mixed Team Recurve Open Quarter Final (If Qualified)

7:30 PM Onwards Medal Event

Blind Judo: Kapil Parmar in Men’s J1 – 60 KG Final Block (If Qualified)

Blind Judo: Kokila in Women’s J2 – 48 KG Final Block (If Qualified)

7:50 PM

Para Archery: Harvinder Singh and Pooja – Mixed Team Recurve Open Semi-Final (If Qualified)

8:45 PM Medal Event

Para Archery: Harvinder Singh and Pooja – Mixed Team Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified)

9:05 PM Onwards Medal Event

Para Archery: Harvinder Singh and Pooja – Mixed Team Recurve Open Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)

10:05 PM Medal Event

Para Powerlifitng: Ashok in Men’s upto 65KG Final

10:47 PM Medal Event

Para Athletics: Simran in Women’s 100M T-12 Final (If Qualified)

11:49 PM Medal Event

Para Athletics: Arvind in Men’s Shot Put – F35 Final

