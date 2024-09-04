India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7 Schedule: Bhavina Patel, Harvinder Singh In Focus, Check Out List Of Medal Matches

Image: X

India continued their medal rush in the Paris Paralympics 2024 by adding five more medals on Tuesday. Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze in men’s high jump, whereas Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze in men’s javelin throw. Deepthi Jeevanji also won a bronze, in the women’s 400m T20 race.

Courtesy of the 5 medals, India's total tally counts to 20 medals. This is also the country’s highest-ever medal tally in the history of the Games. Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics will give India the chance to add more medals to their tally. India’s powerlifters featuring Parmjeet Kaur and Sakina Khatun will be in action, whereas Harvinder Singh will take part in men’s individual recurve open.

Other key events include Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Rohit Kumar in men’s shot put F46 final, whereas Bhavinaben Patel will compete in her women’s singles table tennis quarter-finals.

Day 7 Schedule of India at Paralympic Games

Para-athletics

1.35 pm: Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Rohit Kumar in men’s shot put F46 final

3.17 pm: Amisha Rawat in women’s shot put F46 final

Medal match

10.50 pm: Pranav Soorma, Dharambir and Amit Saroha in men’s club throw F51 final

11.03 pm: Simran Sharma in women’s 100m T12 round 1

Para-archery

5.49 pm: Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve open 1/16 elimination round

6.40 pm: Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve open 1/8 elimination round (If qualified)

9.17 pm: Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve open quarter-finals (If qualified)

10.08 pm: Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve open semi-finals (If qualified)

Medal match

10.57 pm: Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve open bronze medal match (If he loses semi-finals)

11.14 pm: Harvinder Singh in men’s individual recurve open gold medal match (If he wins semi-finals)

Medal match: Para powerlifting

3.30 pm: Parmjeet Kaur in men’s up to 49 kg final

8.30 pm: Sakina Khatun in women’s up to 45 kg final

Para table tennis

2.15 pm: Bhavinaben Patel in women’s singles class 4 quarter-final

Para-shooting

1 pm: Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh in P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 qualification round

Medal match

3.45 pm: Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh in P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final (If qualified)

Para-cycling (Road)

11.57 am: Arshad Shaikh in men’s C2 individual time trial

12.32 pm: Jyoti Gaderiya in women’s C1-3 individual time trial