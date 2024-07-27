India At Paris Olympics 2024: Sarabjot Singh And Arjun Singh Cheema Fail To Qualify For Final Of Men's 10m Air Pistol Event

Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema failed to qualify for the men's 10m air pistol event as they crashed out of the qualification round at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, July 27.

Sarabjot Singh finished ninth with 577 points, while Arjun finished at the 18th spot with 574 points. Both the Indian shooters excelled well in the initial stage of the qualification round of the men's 10m air pistol event.

At one stage, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema were in the top eight until the final series, where they missed few crucial shots that resulted in pushing out of the positions to qualify for the final.

(This is breaking news. more to come)