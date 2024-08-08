India At Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch as Neeraj Chopra Hunts Another Gold?

Neeraj Chopra | Credits: Twitter

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra will be the most in focus when Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics gets underway. The 26-year-old sealed his spot in the final with aplomb, registering a season-best throw of 89.34 meters. With India winning only 3 medals so far, most hopes hinge on Neeraj Chopra to help them win another.

Neeraj has had a meteoric rise since winning gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. The 26-year-old also won the biggest prize during the 2023 World Athletics with a throw of 88.17 meters. One of his many opponents in the men's Javelin throw final will be Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after reaching the final, Chopra felt crowds and climate are the big difference this year. However, the youngster reckons athletes will be under the pump during the final.

"In Tokyo, we threw in the sunshine and here it's a bit cooler and the humidity is much lesser. Tokyo was much warmer and more humid than Paris. The big difference is that there are crowds here. Final will be a cracker, the Tokyo final mark has already been surpassed by qualification. We were a little relaxed today. The burden and pressure will be much more in the final."

When and where to watch the men's javelin throw final?

Fans can catch the qualification round of the category live on the Sports18 network. As far as the live streaming details go, it will be available on Jio Cinema's website and application.

The event will begin at 11:55 pm, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be an incredible piece of achievement if Neeraj manages to strike gold again.