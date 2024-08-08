Paris 2024 Olympics: 'India’s Daughter Deserves Justice,' Says INDIA Bloc As It Stages Walkout Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

New Delhi: Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Minister of Sports Mansukh Mandaviya issued a statement on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.

Opposition Members Allege Conspiracy

The Opposition members alleged that there was a “conspiracy” against Phogat, who was among the wrestlers who had protested against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh in 2023 accusing him of sexual harassment. Opposition MPs protested against Phogat’s disqualification during the Zero Hour and sought a statement from the government. Some MPs even entered the Well of the House and raised slogans seeking an answer from the sports minister. Subsequently, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal promised that the minister would make one.

#WATCH | Delhi | INDIA bloc MPs stage protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament seeking justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat after disqualification from Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/8qZ6GqjbeT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

In his statement, Mandaviya said, “Vinesh’s weight was recorded at 50.1 kg, making her ineligible for the competition.”

The minister said following her disqualification, PM Modi directed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha to take necessary action regarding her ouster and to appeal against it. The IOA had recorded its dissent with the United World Wrestling, he said.

#WATCH | Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks on the issue of disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from #ParisOlympics2024



He says, "…Today her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong… pic.twitter.com/7VkjoQQyIM — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

PM Modi On Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

Modi had also posted on “X” about the disqualification. He had written: “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

About The Rule Which Lead To Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

According to Article 11 of the United World Wrestling's rule book, an athlete who doesn’t make the weight will be eliminated from the competition, even if it happens before the finals.

"If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank,” it says.

Therefore, Vinesh lost out on her silver medal as well, making this year’s wrestling event for 50 kg category in the Olympics only eligible for a gold and bronze medal.

The minister’s statement, however, did not satisfy the Opposition which saw a conspiracy against Phogat. Raising slogans of “Stop this conspiracy against Vinesh Phogat,” the opposition staged a walkout. The MPs demanded justice for “India’s daughter.”

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Lauds Wrestler Vinesh Phogat For Her Semi-Final Win

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had, even before the announcement of Phogat’s disqualification, lauded her for the semi-final win and while alluding to her participation in past protests reflected on her struggle and fight against "the entire power system".

विश्वविजेता पहलवानों को हरा कर फाइनल में पहुंची भारत की शान विनेश फोगाट का तकनीकी आधार पर अयोग्य घोषित किया जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ इस निर्णय को मजबूती से चैलेंज कर देश की बेटी को न्याय दिलाएगा।



विनेश हिम्मत हारने वालों में से नहीं हैं,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2024

एक ही दिन में दुनिया की तीन धुरंधर पहलवानों को हराने के बाद आज विनेश के साथ-साथ पूरा देश भावुक है।



जिन्होंने भी विनेश और उसके साथियों के संघर्ष को झुठलाया, उनकी नीयत और काबिलियत तक पर प्रश्नचिन्ह खड़े किए, उन सभी को जवाब मिल चुका है।



आज भारत की बहादुर बेटी के सामने सत्ता का… pic.twitter.com/MzfIrYfRog — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2024

He had written, “Today, along with Vinesh, the entire country is emotional after defeating three top wrestlers of the world in a single day. All those who denied the struggle of Vinesh and her teammates, and even questioned their intentions and abilities, have got their answer. Today, the entire power system that had made India shed tears of blood collapsed in front of her brave daughter. This is the identity of champions, they give their answer from the field.”